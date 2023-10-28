Mark Briscoe returns on Rampage

Mark Briscoe returned to AEW last night during the Rampage broadcast after an absence of three months.

The former ROH Tag Team champion stormed out after Kip Sabian was in the ring cutting a promo and blasting the sports teams of Philadelphia. Briscoe’s music suddenly kicked in and he came out and took care of Sabian in the ring.

Briscoe suffered a knee injury in July a week before he was scheduled to take on Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title at the Death Before Dishonor ROH pay-per-view.

Prior to his injury, Briscoe was wrestling on both ROH and AEW shows.