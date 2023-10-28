Keith Lee addresses his “poor Walter” tweet from 2022

In January of 2022, Keith Lee wrote “poor Walter” on Twitter around the time that WWE star Gunther had his name changed from Walter. Lee’s tweet ended up going viral as fans have mocked him due to Gunther’s success in WWE as the intercontinental champion.

This week, Twitter user @reneiscursed wrote “love how he was catching strays for this like we weren’t all thinking the same thing at this time 😭.” Here was Lee’s response…

“According to the ones who run this, I ‘still catch strays.’ Willful ignorance of people who created their own narrative of that tweet. It is…. odd… that people seem to die on the hill of believing I’d tweet about a name change…. in an industry littered with them lol.”