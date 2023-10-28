DDP explains why Sting’s career means so much to him

Sting has announced his retirement match will take place at AEW Revolution next year. His opponent has yet to be announced.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, DDP explained why Sting’s career had such an impact on him.

“There [are] certain guys in this business that I really hold dear to my heart, and [Sting is] one of them,” Page said. “When I saw him out there — when he jumped off the wall [or] whatever the hell that was and went through two tables. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … But you know what? He’s been resilient.”

“[It was] really shocking to me that he didn’t just phone anything in,” Page continued. “And he could’ve. … All he would’ve had to do [was] lay a couple of elbows. That’s all he would’ve needed to do — a splash, boom, boom, a Scorpion [Death Drop]. They’d have [gone] crazy, but he didn’t do that, so God bless him, man.”