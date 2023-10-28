Baron Corbin says he received “death threats” from one of his angles in WWE

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Baron Corbin talked about his angle with Seth Rollins in 2019 that led to him giving Becky Lynch the End of Days finishing move….

“That was Vince [McMahon]’s idea. I was shocked when I got to the building. And it was in Philly, which I knew they were going to go nuts for. It was just like, crazy, and like the death threats after all, worth it. Totally worth it.”

“Like my Instagram messages and Twitter and all of those things people were like, ‘Dude, I’m gonna stab you the next time I see you for what you did to Becky.’ People buy into what we do. That’s the art of what we do can suspend disbelief. Can we make people think what we’re doing is 100% real, and then people bought into that moment. They’re like, ‘A grown man put his hands on a woman. I want to fight that guy.’ It invoked this rage in people and it was awesome.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)