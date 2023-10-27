WWE Announces Match & Segment For Next Week’s SmackDown

– Members of the NBA team the Milwaukee Bucks were in the crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. on Friday night for the double WWE taping. The team members were shown in a cameo appearance during the LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso main event.

– Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves mentioned an attendance of 13,205 fans inside the Fiserv Forum for Friday night’s double-taping in Milwaukee, WI.

– For next week’s SmackDown, which is being taped tonight, WWE announced Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, as well as the Crown Jewel weigh-in between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio for their United States Championship match next weekend in Saudi Arabia.