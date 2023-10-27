The Bella Twins to host “Twin Love” and Will Ospreay likely to sign with …

Will Ospreay is expected to sign with AEW when his NJPW deal expires, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A lighter road schedule means that Ospreay could potentially still work for the company full-time without moving his family out of the UK.

Double the sexy, double the drama, and double the love. Twin Love premieres November 17. pic.twitter.com/Q1M69TGrFW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 25, 2023