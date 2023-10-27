The Bella Twins to host “Twin Love” and Will Ospreay likely to sign with …

Oct 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay is expected to sign with AEW when his NJPW deal expires, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A lighter road schedule means that Ospreay could potentially still work for the company full-time without moving his family out of the UK.

– The Bellas are hosting a new dating show where twins date other twins

