Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Tuesday’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Kyle Fletcher
* Kip Sabian cut a promo taking shots at Philadelphia. Mark Briscoe came out and beat Sabian up, running him off from the ring.
* AEW Women’s World Title Shot on the line: Abadon def. Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue, pinning Jay
* No DQ Match: Mike Santana def. Ortiz. Sonjay Dutt came out after and tried to talk with Ortiz as he left.