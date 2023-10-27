Smackdown on FS1 tonight with Reigns/Knight contract signing

Friday Night Smackdown is moving to FS1 tonight due to the MLB coverage on FOX.

To counter on the bump back to cable, WWE is bringing Roman Reigns to the show where he will be involved in a contract signing in-ring segment with LA Knight ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal title match at Crown Jewel.

There is only one match so far announced for the broadcast featuring The Street Profits taking on the LWO.

Tonight’s broadcast from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is a double taping as WWE is also recording next week’s broadcast since most of its stars will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday.

It’s also supposed to be the last Smackdown for John Cena for the foreseeable future unless there was a new agreement to keep him beyond the announced dates.