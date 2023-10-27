Ronda Rousey in surprise return to the ring at Lucha VaVOOM show in LA

Ronda Rousey made a surprise return to the ring last night for Lucha VaVOOM, her first non-WWE wrestling match and her first since she departed the company in August of this year.

The impromptu match took place at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles during the Lucha VaVOOM Area 51 event where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Taya Valkyrie and her former trainer Brian Kendrick in a tag team match.

In a post on Instagram, Rousey said that this was the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show she’s ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced.

“Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us!”

Rousey and Shafir won the match after the former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion made Kendrick tap out to an ankle lock.

You can see footage from the match below.