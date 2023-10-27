Report: Roman Reigns not scheduled to be at Survivor Series in Chicago

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to be part of the Survivor Series premium live event.

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion has headlined the previous three Survivor Series shows, teaming with the Bloodline last year in their WarGames match, versus Big E in 2021, and versus Drew McIntyre in 2020.

Reigns is usually booked on all the “big five” WWE premium live events – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series – every year but the champion has been working less dates than ever lately despite holding the company’s top prize.

Meltzer adds that the next time Reigns is scheduled for a PLE after Crown Jewel is at the 2024 Royal Rumble.