Report: Roman Reigns not scheduled to be at Survivor Series in Chicago
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to be part of the Survivor Series premium live event.
The Undisputed WWE Universal champion has headlined the previous three Survivor Series shows, teaming with the Bloodline last year in their WarGames match, versus Big E in 2021, and versus Drew McIntyre in 2020.
Reigns is usually booked on all the “big five” WWE premium live events – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series – every year but the champion has been working less dates than ever lately despite holding the company’s top prize.
Meltzer adds that the next time Reigns is scheduled for a PLE after Crown Jewel is at the 2024 Royal Rumble.
He’s such a diligent worker, he definitely deserves being the champion for so long and for being a fighting champion. This makes his title reign worth even more!
/sarcasm off
I bet if their golden boy would be injured and would be out for 6 or 12 months, WWE won’t strip him of the title and they would use this to hype his title reign even more. “Wow, look at him! He was able to keep the title even longer!”