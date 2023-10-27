Paris being considered as host for Backlash 2024

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling is reporting through his Select service that Paris, France is being considered as the host of the Backlash premium live event next year.

Paris turned up in style for WWE’s non-televised live event earlier this year, with a rowdy crowd giving the WWE Superstars one hell of a reception. The big turn out and lively crowd has put the city on the map to host one of the company’s events from their regular PLE calendar.

This year’s Backlash was also a memorable one as it was hosted in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Money In The Bank also went to London, England.

WWE has announced Elimination Chamber from Perth, Australia and Bash in Berlin from Berlin, Germany for the 2024 calendar so far.