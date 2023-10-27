Nyla Rose wants to see AEW introduce women’s tag team titles

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Nyla Rose commented on the possibility of there being women’s tag team titles in the company…

“I have been pushing for this since day 37. I’m not going to say day one, I wanted the world title from day one, but after things settled a little bit, I’ve been pushing for Women’s Tag Titles.

I would love to not only win them, but also introduce them, bring them in. I would love to get Women’s Tag Titles. Would love to hold them with Marina Shafir. Do that and then I can be the actual grand slam champion.”

(quote source: Jeremy Lambert)