Notes on Heath and Alex Abrahantes

– Heath is currently a free agent and no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling. Fightful says that WWE had offered a full time contract to Heath back in 2020 after his one off appearance, but he declined to join Impact Wrestling.

– Alex Abrahantes from the Lucha Bros trio has announced on Twitter/X that he just lost his stepfather due to cancer. He even mentioned that the people who smoke should consider stop and if you decide not to, just do it for the ones you love.