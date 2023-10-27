Mickie James reveals her BFG bruises, Location for TNA’s Hard to Kill PPV announced
– Mickie James shows off the damage she suffered at Impact Bound for Glory.
Mickie James shows off her bruises after Bound For Glory. Tough as nails. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/XlFbY3BRpx
— TYLER 🎃 タイラー (@UndisputedTB) October 25, 2023
– As announced on Impact…
The locker room's reaction to the monumental reveal that TNA returns on January 13 at #HardToKill LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.
Hard To Kill tickets go on-sale Saturday November 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/OhdqbvCkOA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2023
BREAKING: IMPACT Wrestling is returning to its iconic Total Nonstop Action Wrestling name at #HardToKill in January, which will originate for the first time ever from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada!
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/XDkmKIlDMY pic.twitter.com/niYefDD0oN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023