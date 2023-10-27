Mickie James reveals her BFG bruises, Location for TNA’s Hard to Kill PPV announced

– Mickie James shows off the damage she suffered at Impact Bound for Glory.

Mickie James shows off her bruises after Bound For Glory. Tough as nails. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/XlFbY3BRpx

– As announced on Impact…

The locker room's reaction to the monumental reveal that TNA returns on January 13 at #HardToKill LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.

Hard To Kill tickets go on-sale Saturday November 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/OhdqbvCkOA

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2023