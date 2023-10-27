Freelance movie featuring John Cena out in theaters nationwide today

John Cena is back in theaters nationwide starting today with his new movie Freelance.

Directed by Pierre Morel and written by Jacob Lentz, Freelance features ex-Special Forces operative Mason Pettits (John Cena) who is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he’s reluctantly recruited by former military buddy Sebastian Earle (Christian Slater) to take on a simple freelance gig providing security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie). He begrudgingly escorts Claire on assignment to interview a ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), when a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime. Now, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle and each other in order to make it out alive!

Freelance also stars Alice Eve, Martin Csokas, Julianna Arrieta and Sebastian Eslava.

Due to the current SAG-AFTRA strike, none of the actors could do promotion for the movie. You can see the official trailer below.