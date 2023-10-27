CM Punk on being at Survivor Series: “I think tickets are hard to get!”

Speaking on the Bernstein & Holmes radio show in Chicago yesterday, former two-time AEW World champion CM Punk was asked by the hosts if he will be at the Survivor Series next month since a lot of the listeners were asking.

“I think it’s sold out,” Punk said. “I think tickets are hard to get.”

The Survivor Series was sold out but now the whole arena has been opened with around 1,500 new tickets being available, pushing the total capacity to over 16,000.

“I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m kind of just sitting at home right now enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather,” Punk continued.

Punk explained that his dog Larry has suffered an ACL injury and he’s just spending time with him and making sure to take care of him.

“I’m fortunate to be able to just take time off from everything. I’ve canceled a couple of things I have coming up. Traveling is just, it’s hard trying to leave him here with my wife April. So if there’s two of us here taking care of him, it seems to be easier,” Punk continued.

Punk never outright said no to him returning to WWE, leaving fans guessing if all the teases recent on television were really for him.