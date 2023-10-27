Cena has an opponent for Crown Jewel, front runner to host Summerslam, Flair/AEW update

– John Cena will have his first singles match since his return next week at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh as he takes on Solo Sikoa.

The match was announced on social media today and will be addressed tonight live on Friday Night Smackdown on FS1.

This is his second match of this two-month run for Cena, having previously tagged with LA Knight to take on Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a match at Fastlane.

Cena took out Sikoa last week with with the Attitude Adjustment.

– According to a report today from Fightful Select, Cleveland, Ohio, is considered “in the running” to host the 2024 WWE ‘SummerSlam’ Premium Live Event.

– According to this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ric Flair is expected to make appearances on AEW television until March of 2024.