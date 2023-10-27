Booker T compares the Main Event Mafia group in TNA vs. The Bloodline in WWE

During his podcast, Booker T was asked which faction was better between his Main Event Mafia group in TNA and The Bloodline in WWE. Here was Booker T’s response…

“Main Event Mafia was a better faction, by far. But I think The Bloodline has had one of the best runs any faction could ever have, probably the best. But I just say better faction because we had some major players, and we weren’t a family. We was a faction.”

“Yeah, I agree 100% [that Bloodline has been a better story], but I just feel like we never got a chance to really explore how good the Main Event Mafia really could have been in the right situation.”

(quotes: Fightful.com)