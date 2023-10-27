Becky Lynch says she’s “immensely proud” of her run as NXT Women’s champion

In a post on Instagram, former NXT Women’s champion Becky Lynch said she is “immensely proud” of her run as NXT Women’s champion as the NXT era has come to an end.

“From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster,” Lynch wrote. “@real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands.”

Lynch’s run in NXT started when Tiffany Stratton, then NXT Women’s champion, mistakenly listed Lynch as a former champion when discussing her being the best out of all of them. Lynch replied saying she didn’t win the title yet, and soon after she was in NXT battling Stratton.

Lynch won the title from Stratton at NXT Battleground and then lost it this week at night one of Halloween Havoc. Lynch had successful title defenses against Stratton, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, and Valkyria during her 42-day run.

She was the only one of the Four Horsewomen to never win the NXT Women’s title during her time in NXT.