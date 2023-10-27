10/27/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Match #1 – No Disqualification Match: Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

Santana delivers a quick elbow strike, but Ortiz comes back with a dropkick. Ortiz dives onto Santana and delivers right hands on the outside. Ortiz hits Santana with a trash can a few times, and then stacks a bunch of chairs on the floor. Ortiz hits Santana with a kendo stick, and then throws him into the barricade. Ortiz hits Santana with the trash can again and gets a table from under the ring. Santana comes back and they exchange shots on the outside. Ortiz rakes Santana’s eyes and takes him to the apron. Santana gets into the ring and suplexes Ortiz back in. Ortiz rolls right back out, but Santana drops him with a moonsault. Santana props the table against the barricade and hits Ortiz with the trash can. Ortiz comes back with a quick shot and power bombs Santana through the table. Ortiz gets Santana back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Santana kicks out. Ortiz takes Santana to the apron, but Santana counters and slams Ortiz onto the stack of chairs on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots in the ring. Ortiz drops Santana with a suplex, but Santana comes right back with one of his own and then they drop each other with clotheslines. Santana sends ortiz to the corner and delivers an enzuigiri, but Ortiz comes back with one of his own. Santana delivers a cutter and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Ortiz comes back with a few shots and follows with a brain buster. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Santana kicks out. They exchange shots again and Ortiz goes for a cutter from the ropes, but Santana shoves him away. Ortiz gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Santana delivers a discus lariat. Santana connects with a cannonball senton in the corner, and then delivers a power bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Mike Santana

-After the match, Santana asks for a fist bump, but Ortiz shakes his head no before Santana leaves the ring. Sonjay Dutt gets into the ring and talks to Ortiz.

A video package for the AEW World Championship Match on tomorrow night’s Collision airs. MJF will defend the title against Kenny Omega.

Renee Paquette interviews Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale. Statlander says since Blue and Nightingale got misted in the eyes, they have been acting crazy. Nightingale says she is fine, but Blue says she is just going to worry about the match tonight and Nightingale should do the same.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are in the ring. Sabian says many great athletes have come out of Philadelphia, but then makes fun of the Phillies for losing in the MLB playoffs. Sabian then says no Philadelphia sports star is as good as him, and then Mark Briscoe interrupts. Sabian talks a bit of trash to Briscoe, but Briscoe drops him with a few shots. Briscoe follows with an elbow strike, and then clotheslines Sabian to the floor.

Renee interviews Anna Jay and her group. Jay says she feels good before her match tonight even though they have had a few rough weeks. Jay says she needs all of them to be there for her just like she has been there for them, and they all agree. Don Callis walks by and slaps hands with Jake Hager, and then Matt Menard asks him what he is doing with his family. Callis says he needs a tag team and says if Menard and Angelo Parker can take care of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, then he can take care of them. Daniel Garcia asks if they are listening to Callis, and then Jay tells them to calm down and to get focused. They all walk away, but Ruby Soho stops Parker and hands him his comb. They flirt a bit, and then Soho walks away as Jay yells for Parker.

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Four-Way Match: Abadon vs. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

Jay ducks out of the ring as Blue and Nightingale double-team Abadon. Jay comes back with an elbow strike to Blue, and then Abadon drops Blue with a suplex. Abadon sends Jay to the floor, and then Nightingale goes after Abadon. Abadon drops Blue and Nightingale with a double chop block, and then follows with a double face-buster. Toni Storm’s music hits, and she comes to the stage to watch the match. Jay delivers a shot to Abadon in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue backs into Abadon in the ring. They get face-to-face and exchange shots, and then Nightingale delivers a double dropkick. Nightingale delivers hip attacks and clotheslines in the corners, but Jay cuts her off with a few elbow strikes and a back elbow. Nightingale drops Jay with the Pounce, but then Blue takes Nightingale down. Abadon drops Blue, and then Jay drops Abadon. Nightingale slams Jay with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Blue breaks it up. Blue delivers a few shots to Nightingale, but Nightingale comes back with an elbow strike. Blue slams Nightingale into the ring post, and then double-teams Abadon with Jay. Abadon fights back and drops Blue with an elbow strike. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer on Abadon, but Blue delivers a thrust kick. Blue delivers a few shots to Abadon, but Nightingale pulls Blue out of the ring. Abadon slams Jay’s face into the mat, and then slams her a second time for the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Abadon

Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed cut a promo. Max Caster says on next week’s Collision, they are going to celebrate National 69 Day and MJF is invited. Anthony Bowens says MJF isn’t invited, but they will celebrate 69 days of their title reign because everyone loves The Acclaimed.

Footage of the AEW International Championship press conference airs, in which Orange Cassidy says he looks better than Claudio Castagnoli in a suit, and Castagnoli says all Cassidy has is mind games.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Takeshita applies a side-headlock, and then they exchange moves and holds on the mat for a bit. Fletcher gains control and gets a two count, and then sends Takeshita to the outside. Fletcher throws Takeshita over the barricade, and then brings him back into the ring. Fletcher comes off the top, but Takeshita counters and delivers the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita delivers a back elbow and sends Fletcher into the ropes. Takeshita follows with a knee strike and goes to the ropes, but Fletcher knocks him to the floor with a kick. Fletcher dives through the ropes to drop Takeshita, and then gets him back into the ring. Fletcher connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita comes back with a few knee strikes, but Fletcher delivers some shots of his own. Takeshita delivers a rolling elbow strike and a poison-rana. Takeshita drops Fletcher with a clothesline, but Fletcher comes back with a brain buster for a two count. Fletcher goes up top, but Takeshita cuts him off with an elbow strike. Takeshita slams Fletcher to the mat and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Fletcher dodges a knee strike and a Michinoku Driver, but Takeshita drops him with a German suplex, Fletcher comes right back and they exchange kicks and knee strikes. Takeshita connects with one final knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

-After the match, Callis and Hobbs get in the ring and celebrate with Takeshita. Fletcher comes back in with a chair and lays Takeshita out with it. Fletcher hits Hobbs with it, but Hobbs backs him into the corner. Callis backs Hobbs off and then tells Fletcher that’s what they want. Callis claps Fletcher on the neck and says he has earned it. Callis says they are family now and then they all leave together as the show comes to a close.

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

-AR Fox vs. Jay White

-House of Black in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF and three partners to be announced