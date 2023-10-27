10/26/23 Impact Wrestling results from Glasgow, Scotland
Impact Wrestling „UK Invasion Tour” – Tag 1
Location: O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland
Date: 26. October 2023
Attendance: circa 400
source: Julian, wrestling-infos.de
1. Match
Singles Match
Joe Hendry def Rich Swann by Pinfall.
2. Match
Singles Match
Frankie Kazarian def Heath by Submission.
3. Match
Trios Match
Moose, Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo def Subculture (Mark Andrews,
Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna). Moose pinned Andrews for the win.
4. Match
Singles Match
Eddie Edwards def Rhino by Pinfall.
5. Match
Singles Match
Jordynne Grace def Gisele Shaw by Pinfall.
6. Match
Singles Match
Grado def Trey Miguel by Pinfall.
7. Match
Singles Match
Knockout’s World Champion Trinity def Emersyn Jayne by Pinfall.
8. Match
Glasglow Cup 2023 – Final
Singles Match
Joe Hendry def Frankie Kazarian by Pinfall.
After the match, Scott D’Amore comes out and hands Joe Hendry the 2023
Glasglow Cup!
9. Match
Tag Team Match
The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def Josh
Alexander & Eric Young by Pinfall.