10/26/23 Impact Wrestling results from Glasgow, Scotland

Impact Wrestling „UK Invasion Tour” – Tag 1

Location: O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

Date: 26. October 2023

Attendance: circa 400

source: Julian, wrestling-infos.de

1. Match

Singles Match

Joe Hendry def Rich Swann by Pinfall.

2. Match

Singles Match

Frankie Kazarian def Heath by Submission.

3. Match

Trios Match

Moose, Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo def Subculture (Mark Andrews,

Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna). Moose pinned Andrews for the win.

4. Match

Singles Match

Eddie Edwards def Rhino by Pinfall.

5. Match

Singles Match

Jordynne Grace def Gisele Shaw by Pinfall.

6. Match

Singles Match

Grado def Trey Miguel by Pinfall.

7. Match

Singles Match

Knockout’s World Champion Trinity def Emersyn Jayne by Pinfall.

8. Match

Glasglow Cup 2023 – Final

Singles Match

Joe Hendry def Frankie Kazarian by Pinfall.

After the match, Scott D’Amore comes out and hands Joe Hendry the 2023

Glasglow Cup!

9. Match

Tag Team Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def Josh

Alexander & Eric Young by Pinfall.