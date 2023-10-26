WWE News and Notes

– According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp, “some internal schedules in the company have WWE Backlash listed for Paris, France in Spring of 2024.” It must be noted that this has yet to be finalized, but the possibility has been heavily discussed.

– Happy 20th wedding anniversary to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

– While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Drew McIntyre’s contractual status with WWE. Meltzer noted that McIntyre still hasn’t re-signed with WWE. This is despite the fact that he is set for a huge title match next month.

– Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, Nash talked about Owen Hart passing away on May 23, 1999, after a tragic accident at the WWE Over the Edge pay-per-view when he was trying to make a superhero-like entrance from the ceiling of the arena while being lowered down.

“I wasn’t there. I think Jeff Jarrett went out after that, he and Owen were best friends. He was clearly passed when he went by Jeff, and Jeff had to go out there and perform. I know that when my mom passed away and I went to the arena, and Vince made it my call. ‘You want to get on a plane? What do you want to do?’ And I said ‘Well, she’s not going anywhere.’ There’s a … I can’t see any of the boys, if it was us, and they passed, I couldn’t see any of us want to make the whole show start over. I don’t think that Vince is a callous human being. I think that he looked at everything from that situation and made what he thought that was the best call. That’s why I have a real hard time saying I would do anything otherwise, because he’s worth $9 billion. So obviously he’s got a little bit of game.”