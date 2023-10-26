Video: MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship officially confirmed

During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega approached MJF on the stage after MJF successfully retained his Dynamite Diamond ring against Juice Robinson. Omega stated that he wanted to defend his streak as the longest reigning AEW world champion of all time. MJF proposed a match for this coming Saturday’s edition of Collision and Omega accepted.

Jay White will challenge the winner for the title at the 2023 Full Gear PPV.