Raquel Rodriguez on the ‘curse’ of WWE Women’s Tag Titles

Many fans believe a ‘curse’ exists on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and Raquel Rodriguez agrees.

Since their introduction in 2019, the titles have been plagued with injuries, including both of Rodriguez’s partners, Aliyah and Liv Morgan. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the titles earlier this year. However, Sonya’s first title reign with WWE ended shortly after she suffered a torn ACL.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez discussed the ‘curse’ on the championships.

“I do think there is a little bit of a curse. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the World Women’s Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones … But because of this curse, … it’s just really been affecting team after team after team.

So I’m kind of relieved that right now I’m not in that picture at the moment, even though I miss my buddy Liv. But at the same time, I feel for Chelsea [Green], I feel for Piper [Niven] and I just hope that they’re able to be the champions that I know they want to be representing those titles.”