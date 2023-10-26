Notes on The Rock and Hulk Hogan

– The Rock weighs in on a hilariously awful wax figure of himself.

The Great One shared a video of Netflix/Radio personality James Jefferson, who called out the Grevin Museum in Paris for its poor wax interpretation of The Rock that shows him with white skin. Rocky says in his post that he plans on reaching out to the museum to update the figure, which will begin with getting his skin tone correct.

I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs. “is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?” legit belly laughed at this. For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color. And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.

– During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Marty Jannetty talked about hanging out with Hulk Hogan…

“Loved him. He’s a great guy, great guy. He would throw parties, oh my god, those parties he would throw. He’d invite everybody, but for the Florida boys, which I was at the time, he would have…we’d go out on a three-level ship, because he lives in Tampa Bay. He would always invite all of us.”

“Food [when asked to describe a Hogan party]. I’m not gonna say the drugs part. But foods, drinks, and when I say drinks, you know what I’m talking about [laughs]. One time, don’t get mad at me, I’m sorry brother, just once, he had, when you walked in the front door, you know those gumball machines? You just turn… it was mixed drugs, and you’d turn it, and you’d take whatever comes out [laughs]. You can go back to the gumball machine, but when you walk in, it’s right there when you walk in the front door, and just [turn it], and three, four, five pills would just fall out.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)