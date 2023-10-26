Molly Holly on Charlotte: “She eat, sleeps, breathes this business”

Molly Holly works in WWE as a producer, and she recently talked about her role as well as the evolution of women’s wrestling in the company. Holly spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On what makes Charlotte Flair great:

“She eat, sleeps, breathes this business. The wrestling is her life. She is a perfectionist. I have had very few conversations about anything other than how she can be better, even though she’s already one of the best. And so I think one of the reasons why I may have mentioned her in the past is just that I know that she could make me look better than I really am, and I need all the help I can get. Now that I’m more connected to the WWE, I do see other people who are also amazing, who are also very dedicated and extraordinary that I’m in awe of. In that particular interview, I probably mentioned Charlotte, but there’s a reason why she is at the top.”

On potentially having one more match:

“I really don’t believe that there’s anything I could add to the business. I just feel so complete in my career. I don’t feel that it’s like, oh, if I just had this moment. I already had all the moments. I really want to save the TV time for the younger people to have their moments.”

On coming back to WWE as a producer:

“So I was nervous because I wasn’t sure. Beth Phoenix had told me, “No, the business has changed a lot. All the things that you didn’t like before are now not there. It’s really great.” So I took her word for it and gave it a try backstage. And it was awesome that I did have a lot of my friends from the past. Charles Robinson, Chad Patton. There’s a ring crew guy named Nick Daw. Some of the camera guys are still there. Just a lot of the backstage people that I used to spend time with 20 years ago are still there. So in that part, it definitely felt like a class reunion or like, oh, these are my friends.

“And it was good to see them, but there is a lot of people there that I had never met before. And at first, I didn’t even know how involved should I be. Should I step back and observe the culture, like how people interact? But honestly, I feel like I fell right into place as far as fitting in. And I really liked a lot of the new performers, they used to watch me on TV when they were kids. So it’s fun to hear their perspective of my career just from being fans of mine and then to be a part of what they’re doing now and to give them encouragement. So I really, really like working backstage. It’s been really fun.”

On who deserves more credit for the growth of WWE’s women’s division:

“So TJ Wilson, or Tyson Kidd I guess is his wrestling name. He spends his off days at a pro wrestling ring helping any women that want to come work out with him and Natty. And then backstage, I see all the women go to him for advice. He really has studied the women’s wrestling so much. He can say, “Oh, remember that match you had at NXT three years ago where you did this and that? I think you could incorporate that today.” Just like things where I’m like, how does he remember what somebody wrestled three years ago? So I would say that Tyson Kidd is really dedicated and he doesn’t really get as much recognition as he should.”

On the evolution of women’s wrestling:

“I love how the women’s wrestling has evolved and how it’s changed, and it is the best it has ever been. You could put anybody, whether it’s a popular character or even someone who’s maybe not used on TV as much, you could put anybody in any combination on TV, and they would give the top-notch, like premium live event quality, everything. I’m just so impressed with the entire roster. And the thing that’s a bummer is that not everyone gets the TV time to show what they can do. So sometimes they’ll just be like a backstage or someone passing behind the scenes or like a tag match where someone’s only in the ring for two minutes and I’m like, oh, I wish they could really show more. But on Raw, it’s already a three-hour show. There’s a lot of stories to tell, so that’s the only thing that I wish. I wish that everyone could have a 20-minute match every week. But really the fact that these women, they are capable of doing it. It makes me feel proud. Like, wow, look how far they’ve come.”