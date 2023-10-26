Matches announced for Rampage and next week’s Dynamite

– Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Claudio Castagnoli next week.

– Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher will go one-on-one with Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita this Friday on Rampage…

– A four-way match for a shot at Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s World Championship has been added to this week’s Rampage lineup.

It was revealed during Wednesday’s Dynamite that Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Abadon will square off on Friday’s episode with the winner challenging Shida for the title on Saturday’s Collision.

The match will be just the third for Abadon in AEW in 2023, and her first match to air on any AEW broadcast platform since a win over Leva Bates on Dark in November 2022.