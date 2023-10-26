Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan to battle in the final of NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will come to an end next week on night two of NXT’s Halloween Havoc broadcast on USA Network.

The final match of the tournament will see Kelani Jordan taking on Lola Vice, with the winner receiving a future shot at the NXT Women’s title, now held by Lyra Valkyria.

Jordan defeated Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace on the way to the final while Vice took out Dani Palmer and Karmen Petrovic.

Jordan, from Florida, made her WWE debut in May of this year on an episode of NXT Level Up while Vice, also from Florida, made her debut in January of this year also on Level Up.

Both are relatively new to the business and started their wrestling careers at the WWE Performance Center.