Jeff Jarrett comments on working with Billy Corgan on NWA 70

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being part of the NWA 70th Anniversary pay-per-view, working with Billy Corgan, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Billy Corgan on NWA 70:

“That is something that — it was very clear, my role was promoter and production. You know, as far as certainly not anything on screen, they didn’t ask me to hire talent, I didn’t want to hire talent or scout talent or none of that. That was Lagana and Billy and they had their nucleus, they had their vision of what was going on. You know, when I think back during this time — and shout out to our Cracker Jack, Philly man Derek — as we were doing research on this Conrad, I was trying to pull some pieces together. But because we’re talking about the build-up, what I do remember is the day the tickets went on sale. I want to say it was, again, I wish I had my notes and this was covered a little bit more. But Conrad, the day the tickets went on sale. All tickets all floor seats went within 30 minutes, 20 minutes, 45 minutes. You know, I mean, they immediately were gone, and then we were only selling [General Admission]. And I knew the day they put them on sale that okay, this is going to sell out. We’re going to pack them in out there because when we kind of put them on sale, we weren’t exactly sure how many we could get upstairs and what that was going to look like. Because as you know, the Asylum doesn’t have big dressing rooms and production-wise, exactly how much we were — anyway. But it was a cool time.”

On whether NWA 70 succeeded in his expectations financially:

“Exceeded, because I still was very conservative on the PPV buys… I mean, the impressions and the awareness were astronomical. And heck, I don’t have to tell you, people were lined up out of that Hyatt Regency Schaumburg — I mean, people were everywhere. So, I’m just saying the wrestling awareness that weekend was at a really high [level]. So that’s when I dialed back my projections. Because I said, “No disrespect, but they’re paying for this show to see this rematch.”