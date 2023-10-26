Impact Wrestling preview for tonight

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which will include highlights from last Saturday’s Bound for Glory PPV. While the company previously announced that Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey from that show would be featured in its entirety, that may no longer be the case. The official preview now lists Ospreay vs. Bailey as one of the matches featured in highlights. Instead, Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander will be shown in full. The preview reads:

Relive the earth-shattering event that was Bound For Glory 2023, featuring an unforgettable night of action from Chicago. See exclusive highlights from the Knockouts World Championship match as Trinity defended against Mickie James, and the epic showdown pitting Will Ospreay vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Plus, the IMPACT World Championship match between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander will be shown in its entirety! Tune in to IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.