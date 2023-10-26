Flair ready for more in his AEW journey with Sting

It looks like last night’s Ric Flair appearance on Dynamite is not going to be the only one for the Nature Boy.

In a message posted on X, Flair indicated that he will be part of Sting’s final few months in the company leading up to his last match at Revolution.

“I’m ready for this journey in @AEW with my dear friend The Icon @Sting! WOOOOO,” Flair wrote.

Flair has been dropping hints that he wants to wrestle again despite a pay-per-view last year promoting his last match ever. That match was a disaster for all intents and purposes and admitted that he passed out during the match and it was a mistake to market it as his last one.

It remains unclear what plans AEW has for Flair and if they promised him a match as well.

While he attended AEW shows before and shares a good friendship with Tony Khan, Flair never appeared on AEW television before yesterday’s Dynamite.