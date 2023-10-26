Cornette on what Khan needs: “Rest, Confinement, Treatment, Counseling, Chemicals”

Tony Khan’s recent controversial activity on social media has been subject to heavy discussion of late, and the consensus to have been largely negative. Jim Cornette, speaking on a recent edition of the Drive-Thru, also shared his perspective on Khan’s social media activities and the potential toll they might be taking on his well-being.

Expressing concerns about Khan’s priorities and the lack of attention to broader issues:, Cornette said,

“He’s on Cagematch and Twitter – he just fired his biggest star (CM Punk), but he got another one to replace him, Edge, and he’s about to make his TV debut on a show that’s gonna get its f**king ass kicked in the goddamn ratings, and he’s got time to do this? This is the day after the show. Has he addressed making mainstream news outlets for being anti-Semitic in the middle of a horrendous war where people have been butchered? Did he bring that up when he was fighting about numbers on Twitter?”

Cornette then suggested that Khan should focus more on improving the product and show quality rather than engaging with online critics.

“He should take his business personally, but not to the point where he’s f**king bubbling over at avatar fan accounts. Just try to do a better product and a better show and beat the other guy instead of arguing with… some of these people might not be real people and he’s arguing with them.”

He further speculated that Khan’s online outbursts may be an outlet for accumulated stress and suggests the need for rest, counseling, or treatment, saying,

“I can tell you with some level of certainty from having experienced it, when you’ve got all kinds of stress and a lot of sh*t’s pissing you off, sometimes it’s one of the most minor little things that just sends you bubbling right over the top of ‘pissed off hill’ into ‘violence valley.’ And then you either, since Tony’s not a violent person, you either lash out with a baseball bat… or you get on Twitter I guess. But it could be a little thing on top of a whole mountain of bigger things. But he may need rest, confinement, treatment, counseling, chemicals, some of these things.”