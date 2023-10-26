CM Punk: “wrestlers should 100 percent have a union”

CM Punk (via Bernstein & Holmes Sports Radio Show)…

“For professional wrestling? Yeah, wrestlers should 100 percent have a union. And I’ll always say this, and I mean it in the most loving way, wrestlers will never unionize because wrestlers are stupid and selfish.

That’s just the way it is. There’s always gonna be somebody else around the corner that wants what you have, or possibly just doesn’t want you to have what you have. And they will do whatever a promoter wants you to do for less money. And that’s unfortunate. But the boys are just never going to stick together.”