CM Punk asked about returning to WWE, Nia Jax corrects fan on her eating habits

Oct 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

CM Punk was asked if he would perform in WWE again.

“I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I’m literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such.”

(670 The Score)

Nia Jax responded to a now-deleted tweet saying that she’s only good at eating Big Macs by correcting the record…she only eats quarter pounders!

