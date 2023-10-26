10/25/23 AEW Dynamite viewership

– Wrestlenomics has the television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were significantly down again this week following last week’s increase in ratings and viewership. The average viewership also fellow below 800,000 viewers.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 774,000 viewers. Viewership fell from last week’s show, which averaged 901,000 viewers. This is the lowest viewership for Dynamite airing on Wednesday in just over a year since October 19, 2022. That episode averaged 752,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. AEW Dynamite averaged a 0.24 rating, falling off from last week’s 0.31 rating in the key demo. It’s also lower than the 0.26 rating from two weeks ago, when Dynamite ran head-to-head with WWE NXT with its special Title Tuesday episode. This is the lowest key demo rating for Dynamite since June 28, which drew an identical number.

Comparatively, WWE NXT drew a slightly higher viewership with this week’s Night 1 of Halloween Havoc at 787,000 viewers. However, the key demo rating was still lower at 0.21.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

