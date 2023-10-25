WWE Live Results / Munich, Germany / Wed Oct 25, 2023

Oct 25, 2023 - by David Roberson

Sami Zayn d NXT NA Champion Dominick Mysterio Via DQ. Jey Uso makes the save for Zayn.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Raquel Gonzalez

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz

The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeat Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis (w/ Maxxine DuPri)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat The New Day:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Main Event : Street Fight : WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

 

CREDIT : WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Post Category: News, Results

