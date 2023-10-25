Wrestling stars come out to attend screening of John Cena’s new movie Freelance

Several current and former WWE Superstars attended the “Squared Circle Screening” of Freelance, the new movie featuring WWE Superstar John Cena.

Stars in attendance with their friends and family include Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera, Emma/Tenille Dashwood, LA Knight, Noelle Foley, Cassie Lee, Nia Jax, Kalisto/Samuray Del Sol, Tyler Breeze, Shawn Spears, Mojo Rawley, Xia Brookside, Brooke Vawter, Triple V, AJ Francis, Tanga Loa, Steph De Lander, Harley Cameron, Josh Woods, Mila Moore, Dr. Faddel Chouman, Dante Hall, Mike Rallis, and many more.

Freelance is about an ex-Special Forces operative Mason Pettits (John Cena) who is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he’s reluctantly recruited by former military buddy Sebastian Earle (Christian Slater) to take on a simple freelance gig providing security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie). He begrudgingly escorts Claire on assignment to interview a ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), when a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime. Now, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle and each other in order to make it out alive!

Freelance hits theaters October 27th. Tickets are available at Fandango.

The movie is directed by Pierre Morel and written by Jacob Lentz. Freelance also stars Alice Eve, Martin Csokas, Julianna Arrieta and Sebastian Eslava.