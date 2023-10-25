Video: Ric Flair makes surprise appearance on Dynamite

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a surprise appearance last night on Dynamite, unveiled as the special gift that Tony Khan gave to Sting.

Flair got a huge ovation as the 16-time world champion walked down the aisle for his first appearance in AEW as Darby Allin, Sting, and Tony Schiavone waited in the ring.

The Nature Boy discussed how he and Sting made history three and a half decades ago with Clash of Champions in March 1988 against WrestleMania and called Sting one of the nicest people he’s ever known.

The feel-good moment was interrupted by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. Cage mocked Flair, saying at least he’s not looking like “Weekend at Bernie’s” and added that if there was a God, Flair would have been dead 20 years ago.

Cage said that he wants to get rid of Sting before Revolution so he issued a challenge for Full Gear next month, a six-man tag team match between himself, Luchasaurus, and Wayne against Sting, Allin, and a partner of their choosing.