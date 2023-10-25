Several top WWE Superstars will be going to the negotiating table soon

Oct 25, 2023 - by James Walsh

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE contracts for multiple top talents are scheduled to expire in 2024 and that the method for renewals could be different than many have been used to.

With Endeavor now in charge of the TKO company, which features WWE and UFC, most of the talent are of the belief that this will kickstart a lot of the contract discussions. Many are said to be waiting to see what the offers look like when that time comes, however it hasn’t come yet.

There have been some negotiations here and there, but generally only those who have gone to the company looking for raises.

WWE talent are interested and speculating what their future negotiations will look like, if the deals offered will feature an increase in pay, or a decrease, as well as any other changes that could come.

2 Responses

  1. Ian Toast says:
    October 25, 2023 at 9:41 pm

    This doesn’t make any sense.

  2. What? says:
    October 26, 2023 at 1:06 am

    It’s simple. The way I’m reading this, things could be different, unless they’re the same. Expiring contracts could cause people to start talking about their contracts. We’ll know more when that time comes that hasn’t come. People generally ask for more money instead of less money. They could get more money, less money, or something different. Does that help? 🙂

