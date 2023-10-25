RVD says he has been pulled from WrestleMania 40

Rob Van Dam confirmed today WWE has pulled him from WrestleMania 40 in Philly. He went on to say that’s okay with him, because his relationship with AEW is getting more and more valuable to him:

“I got a phone call, I picked up because it was from the big company, and had a little talk, and got officially unbooked from Philly. About 30 minutes later, I got another message. Got officially rebooked in Philly from another company. So that was pretty good. In the meantime, I’m just reading letters. ‘A. E.’ It happened like when I got there and before I left, before I even had a chance to think about the first message, so that’s just the universe doing what it does, which is pretty awesome.

The reason I don’t want to put too much detail on that is because word got out when I said before that I was unbooked and it kind of worked against me because then I had someone inside working on trying to do some damage repair and then I got people on Twitter saying, ‘Let’s pass this around, man. We need RVD rebooked,’ and I was trying not to give that much attention to it because I had someone working on it. Either way, different dates, same town. The one is becoming more and more valuable than the other one to me each time anyway.”