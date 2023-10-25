Lyra Valkyria defeats Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women’s title

The Man is no longer the NXT Women’s champion as Becky Lynch was dethroned by Lyra Valkyria last night on NXT Halloween Havoc.

The two main evented the show on USA Network and Valkyria pinned Lynch clean after first kicking out of the Manhandle Slam and then countered the second attempt of the same finishing maneuver and rolled up Lynch for the three-count, shocking the crowd and Lynch herself.

After the match, Lynch presented her fellow Irish star with the NXT Women’s title in a show of respect.

The 27-year-old Valkyria has been signed to WWE since 2020 and this is her first title with the promotion.

Lynch’s title reign lasted 42 days after she defeated Tiffany Stratton on an episode of NXT on September 12.

Newcomer Jade Cargill watched the match live while sitting on the overhead platform inside the WWE Performance Center.