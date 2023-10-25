Dana White says Vince McMahon is “an absolute savage” despite rocky past

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White labeled TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon as “an absolute savage” and “the Michael Jordan of the business world.”

But despite the glowing words, White said that his history with McMahon is not a good one as he “tried to f*ck me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f*ck me.”

White said that it’s all water under the bridge now and now that he and Vince are on the same team, there’s no better partner to have than McMahon.

“We’ve probably spoken on the phone 20 times since the deal. It’s all added-value conversation with Vince doing work and raising the bar for both companies,” White said.

“Vince McMahon, man, he’s an absolute savage,” said White. “Even with the stuff that went down with us in the past, I respect it. I love killers. He’s definitely a killer. He’s the Michael Jordan of the business world.”

White also had great things to say about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, saying that they have always been great to work with even when they were “not aligned” in years past.