AEW World’s End PPV officially announced

During the tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the company will be debuting the Worlds End PPV event on December 30th. The show will take place at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

AEW filed a trademark for the Worlds End name with the following description…

Mark For: WORLDS END trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.