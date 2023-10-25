Two title matches, Dynamite Diamond Ring, and a gift for Sting tonight on Dynamite

AEW is expecting a healthy attendance of over 5,000 fans tonight for Dynamite live from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kicking off the show will be MJF taking on Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring which MJF has in his possession. If MJF wins, he’ll retain the ring which he has held since it was introduced in 2019.

Also set for tonight are Hikaru Shida vs Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s title, Young Bucks and Adam Page vs The Hardys and Brother Zay for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles, Hook and RVD team up to take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli battle Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada.

Plus, Swerve Strickland addresses Adam Page, Renee Paquette sits down with Chris Jericho for an interview, and Tony Khan will present Sting with a gift!