AEW files for new trademark, Becky Lynch reportedly “banged up”

– On October 25, AEW filed for a new trademark.

AEW filed to trademark “Worlds End” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is listed as a show. Here is the description:

“Mark For: WORLDS END trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.”

– As seen during the 2023 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on October 24th, Becky Lynch lost the NXT women’s title to Lyra Valkyria. In regards to Becky’s physical condition, Corey Brennan of Bodyslam.net noted the following right after the match ended…

“Multiple sources have told Bodyslam.net that Lynch went into tonight’s match banged up but it is also believed this did not play a part in her loss to Valkyria on tonight’s show. The belief is that this is not an extension of the arm injury Lynch suffered at No Mercy.”

It hasn’t been confirmed if Becky will miss any time from WWE television following her NXT title loss. Becky commented on her loss by simply writing “The future is bright 🇮🇪” via Twitter/X