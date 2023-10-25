10/25/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

Renee Paquette interviews MJF. MJF makes a phone call, and Adam Cole answers. MJF asks how Cole is, but Roderick Strong and The Kingdom interrupt. Cole hangs up, and MJF asks what they want. Strong says it is obvious that MJF is behind the devil mask, but let’s pretend to live in a world that he isn’t. Strong offers to help MJF, but MJF shoves him away in his wheelchair. The Kingdom chase after Strong, and then MJF says he has a bullet with Juice Robinson’s name on it, and he is not going to miss. The screen cuts to the man in the devil mask, and then we go live into the arena where Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylavnia.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Juice Robinson (w/Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

MJF throws his jacket and Robinson and takes him down. MJF delivers right hands, and then stomps on Robinson in the corner. Robinson rolls to the floor, but MJF slams him into the barricade a few times. MJF throws Robinson into the timekeeper’s table, and then sets him in a chair on the outside. MJF charges and delivers a running knee, and then catapults Robinson into the ring post. MJF delivers a right hand on the outside, and we see Robinson has been busted open. MJF slams Robinson into the ring steps and goes for a curb stomp on the steps, but The Gunns distract him. Robinson slams MJF into the steps and drops him with a DDT on the apron. Robinson gets MJF back into the ring and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Robinson chokes MJF with his own scarf and goes for the cover again, but MJF kicks out. Robinson delivers left hands, and then Jay White comes to the stage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, White has joined the commentary team and MJF chokes Robinson with the scarf. The referee catches him, and then Robinson rakes MJF’s eyes. MJF dodges Robinson and drops him with a few quick shots. MJF slams Robinson’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly, and then delivers right hands in the corner. MJF bites Robinson’s face and slams him into the opposite corner. MJF delivers the Kangaroo Kick and runs the ropes, but The Gunns trip him up. Robinson delivers a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Robinson delivers left hands, but MJF asks for me. Robinson rakes MJF’s eyes, but MJF comes back with a poke of the eyes of his own. Robinson spits in MJF’s face and delivers the Left Hand of God. Robinson follows with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out again.

MJF delivers a back elbow and follows with a double stomp to Robinson’s elbow. MJF goes for the Heat Seeker, but Robinson shoves him away. MJF drops The Gunns with a dive through the ropes, and then puts Robinson in the ring skirt. MJF clubs Robinson in the back and bites his face. Robinson comes back with a kick and drops MJF with the Juice is Loose. Robinson goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. The Gunns try to get into th ering, but the referee kicks them back. Robinson puts the fake ring on his hand, but MJF ducks a shot and hits Robinson with the real ring. MJF knocks The Gunns to the floor and drops Robinson with the Heat Seeker for the pin fall.

Winner and still holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF

-After the match, The Gunns get into the ring and beat MJF down. Roderick Strong and The Kingdom come to the ring, and then The Kingdom deliver shots to The Gunns and send them to the floor. White comes to the ring to help, and then Bullet Club Gold take advantage again. The Kingdom get sent to the outside, but Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed rush the ring to make the save for MJF. Bullet Club Gold escape the ring, and then White talks from the stage. White tells MJF to forget about everything except him. White tells MJF he will never get his hands on the AEW World Championship again.

Colten says MJF still has something that he and Austin want, and that’s the ROH World Tag Team Championship. The Gunns challenge MJF to defend the titles against them at Full Gear. MJF tells them to shut up and accepts the match. MJF challenges Bullet Club Gold to an Eight-Man Tag Team Match next week, and says when he wins White will give him the title back because no one is on the level of the Devil. Strong and The Kingdom talk now, and then Strong says MJF is obviously going to pick them. MJF tells Strong to put The Kingdom on his lap and roll off of a cliff.

Next, Max Caster says that means MJF is going to pick them. MJF says he has never liked Caster and says he would never tag with Caster even if he was on fire and Caster was the only one who could put it out. Anthony Bowens says everyone loves The Acclaimed, and then Caster tells MJF to scissor him. MJF closes Caster’s fingers and walks away saying there is no shot he teams with them. Kenny Omega comes to the stage and stares down MJF now. Omega says MJF has something that he wants, but he also has something that MJF wants. Omega says he has no right to ask and says if MJF is the type of scumbag he thinks he is, he will laugh in his face. Omega says if he is the fan’s scumbag, he will hear him out and he has the right to defend his streak as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. MJF challenges Omega to a match for the title this Saturday on Collision, and then they shake hands as MJF tells Omega he is better than him. Omega bids everyone adieu and then tells MJF, “Three days, bitch.”

—

A vignette airs for Wardlow. He says sitting at home for four months was not good for him, and says he had to watch MJF main event all of these shows as the World Champion. Wardlow says there is nothing left for MJF to take from him, but he is going to take everything from MJF.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) vs. Hook and Rob Van Dam

Reynolds and Hook start the match, and Hook immediately takes Reynolds down. Hook applies a side-headlock and drops Reynolds again. RVD tags in and kicks Reynolds in the rib cage. RVD drops Reynolds with an arm-drag, but Reynolds makes the tag to Silver. Reynolds and Silver double-team RVD for a bit, and then Silver delivers shots in the corner. RVD sends Silver across the ring and flips him to the mat. Hook slams Reynolds down, and then he and RVD double clothesline them to the floor. RVD drops Uno with a shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver delivers a few shots to Hook. Hook counters and drops Silver with a suplex, and then tags in RVD. RVD drops Silver with a few shots and follows with a leaping leg drop. Reynolds comes in, but RVD kicks him back to the floor. RVD kicks Silver in the head and connects with Rolling Thunder. RVD goes for the cover, but Reynolds breaks it up. Reynolds stomps on RVD, but RVD drops him with a Northern Lights suplex. Silver stomps on RVD, but RVD comes back with a back elbow and kick to the face. Hook tags in and delivers cross-face shots to Silver. Reynolds comes back and kicks Hook in the face, and then Uno gets into the ring with a chair. RVD kicks the chair into Uno’s face, and then kicks Reynolds as well. RVD hits the Five-Star Frog Splash on Reynolds, and then Hook locks Silver in Redrum and Silver taps out.

Winners: Hook and Rob Van Dam

—

RJ City introduces Toni Storm’s newest short film, entitled Hold That Butler! Storm walks up and tells the production team to roll it, and it plays during the picture-in-picture break. It is also announced that Storm will challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Darby Allin and Sting. Sting says his announcement last week came from the bottom of his heart, but he is glad to be here right now. Sting thanks Philadelphia for all of the history he has had in the city, and then thanks Allin. Sting says he could not have come this far in AEW without Allin in his corner and says Allin is the best tag team partner has ever had. Sting thanks Tony Khan for making the phone call four years ago and for giving him another chance to come back and wrestle a little longer. Schiavone takes the microphone back and says it is Khan who should thanks Sting for everything he has done and what he has meant for AEW. Schiavone says they are proud to be a part of Sting’s career, and says Sting put professional wrestling on the map on TBS 35 years ago.

Schiavone says that elevated Sting to the icon he is now, and then says Khan has a very special gift for Sting. Schiavone says he wants to bring out the gift right now, and then Ric Flair’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Sting hugs Flair, as does Schiavone. Schiavone welcomes Flair to AEW, and Flair then says there are moments in life that are magical. Flair says 35 years ago, he and Sting made history at Clash of Champions and says Sting lived up to the potential then and is probably the nicest guy he has ever known. Flair says when he got the invitation from Tony Khan, he decided he wanted to ride the wave to the end with Sting. They laugh with each other, and then Sting asks for a chop. Flair gives him one and they slap hands, but then Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne interrupt.

Cage says Khan is a billionaire and this is the gift that he gave to Sting. Cage mocks Flair a bit and then says he knows Flair isn’t dead after making a Weekend at Bernie’s joke. Cage says he also knows there isn’t a god, because if there was Flair would have been dead 20 years ago. Cage says they are out here because Allin and Sting stuck their noses into his business again. Cage asks Allin how his arm is, and then mocks the Philadelphia Phillies for not advancing to the World Series. Cage says this problem won’t go away until he makes it go away, and then says he doesn’t want to wait until Revolution for Sting to be gone. Cage says there are three of them, and he sees three of them in the ring if they want Flair as a partner. Cage tells them to find a partner anyway and challenges them to a Trios Tag Team Match at Full Gear. Sting fake sneezes and says he is allergic to jackasses. Sting says he and Allin are going to find a partner and accepts the challenge for the match.

—

Earlier today, Renee Paquette sat down with Chris Jericho. Jericho says Powerhouse Hobbs beat him down two weeks ago and he can’t remember ever being beat down like that. Jericho says his ego is probably hurt the most, and says he is always self-reflecting. Jericho says he has always had immense self-confidence in himself and he did not see what Hobbs did to him coming. Jericho asks if he still has what it takes to beat someone like Hobbs and is it time to take a step back. He then asks if it’s time to get stronger, become a better version of himself, and get some revenge. Jericho says he has a lot of friends, some of who are bigger than Hobbs, and it may be time to give them a call.

—

Match #3 – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Elite (Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. Brother Zay and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy)

Matt and Zay start the match. Matt gains control and quickly takes Zay down. Page tags in and delivers more shots to Zay. Matt and Matt then both tag in. Hardy takes Jackson down with a Side Effect and goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Zay then tags in as Page and Nick are sent to the floor. Zay takes them out with a dive, and then Zay and Matt mock The Bucks as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matt H comes off the ropes, but Matt J catches him. Matt J drops Matt H and Zay with a double Northern Lights suplex. Page tags in and knocks Matt and Jeff down on the apron. Page delivers a shot to Zay, and then sends Matt tot he floor with a clothesline. Page drops Zay witha fall-away slam and drops Matt with a dive on the outside. Page delivers a Death Valley Driver to Zay and goes for the cover, but Zay kicks out. Page dodges a dropkick from Zay and goes for Deadeye. Jeff and Zay drop Page with Silly String, and then Jeff tags in. Nick tags in and delivers superkicks to Zay and The Hardys, and then Matt tags in. Zay drops The Bucks with shots and dropkicks, and then Jeff drops Matt with a Twist of Fate. Zay launches off of Matt J’s back, and then Matt H drops Matt J with the Twist of Fate. Jeff connects with the Swanton Bomb and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up.

Matt H tags in and goes for the Twist of Fate. Matt J counters and Page delivers a shot to Matt H. Zay kicks Matt J in the face, but Page drops Zay with the Buckshot Lariat. The bucks superkick The Hardys to the floor, and then hit the BTE Trigger on Zay with Page and Matt gets the pin fall.

Winners and still ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions: The Elite

-After the match, Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland appear on the screen. They are in Page’s house, and Page runs out of the ring and heads backstage. Strickland rips things off the refrigerator and tears them up, and then sits on Page’s couch. Strickland hears a sound and walks down the hallway. Strickland sets the camera down, and he is in Page’s baby’s room. Strickland talks to Page’s baby, and then says Page owes him a debt. Strickland says since Page isn’t home, maybe Hangman Jr. can pay the debt. Strickland throws a shirt into the baby’s crib as a reminder that Page owes him. Strickland says this is his house, and then Nana comes in the ring and says they have to go.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Copeland. She asks him for his reaction to what just happened, and Copeland says nothing has changed and he will not fight Cage because their friendship is too important to him, Darby Allin walks up and tells Copeland not to be stupid and says he didn’t want to do what he did to Nick Wayne last week either. Copeland says he respects Allin, but then Sting walks up. Sting tells Copeland to take the blinders off and tells him to listen to what he is saying before it is too late. Sting says they go way back and tells Copeland to not mess it up now.

—

Match #4 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho

They lock up and Shida backs Soho into the ropes. Soho turns it around and delivers a series of chops. They exchange shots and Shida takes Soho down with a cross-body. Shida follows with a scoop slam, but Soho comes back with a shot to Shida’s head. Soho slams Shida down and goes for the cover, but Shida counters into a crucifix for a two count. They roll around the ring for a bit, and then Shida gets another two count. Shida delivers right hands in the corner and follows with a missile dropkick. Soho rolls to the floor, but Shida goes after her. Soho pulls Shida to the floor and delivers No Future as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida comes back with a jumping knee strike. They exchange shots, and then Shida delivers an elbow strike. Shida applies a Torture Rack, and then follows with a sliding elbow strike for a two count. Shida goes up top, but Soho cuts her off and slams her down. Soho goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Soho rips a turnbuckle pad off and grabs the spray paint. Soho throws the spray paint to Shida and acts like Shida sprayed her in the eyes. Soho ducks to the outside and grabs the title belt and brings it back into the ring. Soho tries to hit Shida with it, but Shida uses the spray paint on the belt. The referee takes the belt, and then Soho delivers Destination Unknown for a two count. Soho delivers No Future, but Shida comes right back with the Katana for a two count. Shida delivers a knee strike and follows with the Falcon Arrow. Soho reverses at a two count, but Shida kicks her into the exposed turnbuckle. Shida delivers another Katana and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, Toni Storm comes to the stage with her butler, Luther. Storm poses on the stage as her them plays and as Shida looks on.

—

Renee Paquette interviews MJF backstage. Before he can talk, Samoa Joe interrupts. Joe congratulates him, and then says MJF suffers from a severe lack of friendship and needs someone to watch his back. MJF says that sounds good to him and they shake hands, but then Joe pulls him in and says on the condition that he gets a rematch for the AEW World Championship. Joe says MJF doesn’t have to answer him right now, but with the way things are going he guesses he will have an answer soon enough.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli)

Cassidy and Danielson start the match. Danielson kicks Cassidy to the mat and then applies a wrist-lock. Danielson stomps on Cassidy’s hand and follows with a kick to the ribcage. Danielson wrenches Cassidy’s arm, but Cassidy comes back and takes Danielson down with a side-headlock take down. Danielson counters into a body scissors and Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli slams Cassidy down and mocks him with a few soft kicks. Okada tags in and they lock up. Castagnoli backs Okada into the ropes, but Okada counters and pats Castagnoli on the chest a few times. Okada trips Castagnoli up and goes after Danielson, but Danielson ducks to the floor. Castagnoli delivers a shot, and then Okada comes back and they exchange shots. Okada gains the advantage and drops Castagnoli with a scoop slam. Cassidy tags in and drops an elbow on Castagnoli. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out.

Castagnoli sends Cassidy to the apron and slams his head into the turnbuckle. Castagnoli brings Cassidy back into the ring and tags in Danielson. Castagnoli drops Cassidy over the top rope and Danielson delivers a diving knee strike. Danielson goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break< Cassidy dodges an uppercut and sends Castagnoli to the floor. Cassidy goes for the tag, but Castagnoli comes back in and cuts him off. Castagnoli goes to slam Cassidy, but Cassidy rolls through. Castagnoli picks Cassidy up again, but Cassidy drops him with a DDT. Cassidy kicks Castagnoli away, and then Okada and Danielson tag in. They exchange shots, and then Danielson follows with kicks as well. Okada comes back with a back elbow and follows with one in the corner as well. Okada delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Okada slams Danielson down and goes up top. Danielson cuts him off, but Okada slams Danielson down again. Okada goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. They exchange more shots and two counts, and then Danielson applies the LeBell Lock. They exchange roll-ups again, and then Okada goes for the Rainmaker.

Danielson dodges it and they exchange chops. Both men run the ropes and drop each other with clotheslines. Cassidy and Castagnoli tag in, and then Okada kicks Castagnoli to the mat. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Cassidy delivers kicks to Castagnoli’s chest and goes for a DDT, but Castagnoli counters and goes for the Swing. Cassidy blocks it and delivers Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy delivers a spinning DDT and goes for the cover, but Danielson breaks it up. Danielson kicks Okada to the floor, but Cassidy drops Danielson with a dropkick. Cassidy drops Danielson with a dive on the outside, and then sets up for the Orange Punch. Castagnoli blocks in and swings Cassidy around numerous time and locks in the Scorpion Death Lock. Okada breaks it up, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut. Okada comes back with a neck-breaker and sends Danielson to the floor.

Okada slams Castagnoli down and connects with the elbow drop. Cassidy and Okada share a hug, but Danielson drops them with a double dropkick. Okada comes back and goes for the Rainmaker, but Danielson drops him with a dropkick. Cassidy comes back with the Orange Punch to Danielson and Okada delivers the Rainmaker. Castagnoli delivers a shot to Okada, and then dodges the Orange Punch from Cassidy. Castagnoli delivers a pop-up uppercut and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, the doctor and Castagnoli check on Danielson, who is grabbing his face on the apron. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta come out to check on Danielson as well, and then Best Friends, Hook, Kris Statlander, and Rocky Romero also come to the ring. Everyone stares each other down before the ring begins to clear as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Four-Way Match: Abadon vs. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

-Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

-We will hear from Kenny Omega and MJF

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. winner of the four-way match from Rampage

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

—

Announced for Full Gear on November 18th:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: whoever the champion is by Full Gear vs. Toni Storm

-ROH World Tag Team Championship – Handicap Match: MJF (c) vs. The Gunns

-Trios Tag Team Match: Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and a partner to be announced

—

AEW has a new pay-per-view, called Worlds End, which will take place on Saturday, December 30th in Uniondale, New York.