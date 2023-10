WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results / Edinburg, Tx / Sat Oct 21, 2023

Santos Escobar defeats Bobby Lashley via DQ due to interference from the Street Profits

The LWO: Escobar / Carlito / Joaquin Wilde defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Shotzi d Isla Dawn (with Alba Fyre)

WWE Women’s Title: Iyo Sky (c) defeats Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeats Butch

Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller) defeats Cameron Grimes

Raquel Gonzalez defeats Bayley (w/ Iyo Sky)

Street Fight: LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

CREDIT: JOHN R CLARK / WRESTLEZONE . COM