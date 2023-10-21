Will Ospreay on his legacy, talent added to AEW’s roster, & match announced for next week’s Rampage

– Will Ospreay On His Legacy via SI:

“This year alone, I’ve done the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom, which is New Japan’s biggest event. I’ve done All In, which is AEW’s biggest event, and now I’m doing Bound for Glory for Impact Wrestling.

People holler on TV each week that they’re the best in the world, but I’m stretching myself across the world. I’m going everywhere.

I want my legacy to be that I tested myself around the world. I’m doing that through the company I’m contracted to, and every other match I’m in outside of it, too.”

– Dralistico has been added to the AEW roster page

– Announced for next week’s…