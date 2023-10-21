Tyson Fury seemingly changes his tune on a potential return to WWE

Tyson Fury recently stated in an interview with SI.com that “there is still a lot of opportunity” for him in WWE. However, Fury seemingly changed his stance during an interview with ESPN.com…

“WWE’s too hard for me. Boxing is much easier than WWE. It’s very physical and taxing on the body. WWE, getting slammed on the floor and all that sort of stuff. I’d rather move around the ring and dodge punches.”

“I’ve been boxing 15 years as a pro. I’m going to be prone to injuries, you know, elbows, knees, shoulders, ankles, everything that can go wrong on somebody usually at our age now that goes wrong.”