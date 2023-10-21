Tonight’s Collision in Memphis to have one of the lowest attendance ever for AEW

Tonight’s Collision and Battle of the Belts double taping at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee is tracking to be one of the least-attended AEW events in their history.

As of this week, there have only been just over 2,300 tickets distributed for the show according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix. It’s just over the 2,245 tickets distributed two weeks ago in Salt Lake City although it will probably beat the Collision in Regina held in July which only had 2,474.

The massive FedEx Forum, which holds 19,000 seats and around 14,000 for a wrestling setting, only has 15 sections opened, just eight in the 100 section and floor seats.

Tickets are available for $34 including taxes and fees from Ticketmaster.com.